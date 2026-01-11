China debuts unmanned mid-altitude, low-cost cargo aircraft: CCTV

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BEIJING – China has completed the maiden flight of the Tianma-1000, an unmanned cargo aircraft capable of logistics and emergency responses, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Jan 11 .

The Tianma-1000, developed by China North Industries Group, is the country’s first mid-altitude, low-cost transport platform.

The aircraft is able to navigate complex highland terrains, execute ultra-short take-offs and landings and switch between cargo and air-drop missions, said CCTV.

The aircraft is designed for multi-functional roles, including cargo transport, emergency rescue and air-drop operations. It can reach a maximum altitude of 8,000m, fly a range of 1,800km, and carry a payload of one tonne – enabling the delivery of substantial supplies in a single flight, according to CCTV. BLOOMBERG