China court sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying

DANDONG (AFP) - A Chinese court jailed Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years on charges of spying on Wednesday (Aug 11), in a case his country says is politically motivated.

Spavor “was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison,” a statement from Dandong city’s Intermediate People’s Court said.

Spavor was detained in 2018 along with compatriot Michael Kovrig in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition warrant.

Relations between the two countries have hit rock bottom, with Ottawa and Beijing trading allegations of the politicisation of legal cases against each other's nationals.

The Spavor verdict came a day after a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of another Canadian citizen on a drug smuggling conviction.

Spavor and Kovrig - a former diplomat - were formally charged with spying in June last year, and their separate trials took place in March.

The pair have had almost no contact with the outside world since their detention.

Virtual consular visits resumed in October after a nine-month hiatus, which authorities said was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian diplomats were barred from entering Spavor's trial in Dandong this March, which lasted less than three hours.

His family have maintained he was innocent of the accusations against him, saying he had done much as a businessman to "build constructive ties" between Canada, China and North Korea.

While Beijing has insisted the detention of the two Canadians is lawful, it calls Meng's case "a purely political incident".

Spavor's verdict comes a week after fresh hearings in the Meng case began in Vancouver following nearly three years of court battles and diplomatic sparring.

Her hearings are due to end on August 20 but no decision is expected for several months.