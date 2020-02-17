China considers delaying Parliament meeting over coronavirus concerns

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China is considering delaying its most high-profile annual political meeting for the first time in decades, as the government attempts to contain an outbreak of a deadly new strain of coronavirus.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will meet on Feb 24 to consider a delay of the annual meeting of the full Parliament, which is planned to convene on March 5, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Monday (Feb 17).

Some 3,000 members of China's Parliament, the National People's Congress, were expected to gather in Beijing for about two weeks of meetings attended by President Xi Jinping and other top leaders.

The annual political pageant also includes meetings by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body made up of around 2,000 representatives from companies, ethnic minorities, cultural organisations and other groups.