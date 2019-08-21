China confirms UK consulate worker Simon Cheng detained under local law

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China detained an employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong under local law, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday (Aug 21), confirming earlier reports that he was being held.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the consulate worker, Mr Simon Cheng, has been held under a 15-day administrative detention process in Shenzhen.

Mr Geng said the issue was an internal Chinese matter and not a diplomatic dispute, saying that Mr Cheng, 28, is a Hong Kong citizen.

Mr Cheng was reported missing after failing to return from an Aug 8 meeting in the adjacent city of Shenzhen.

The Hong Kong police said it launched a "missing person" investigation and was keeping "close contact" with the Chinese authorities.