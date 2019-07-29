Beijing condemns 'horrendous incidents' in Hong Kong, says it firmly supports Chief Executive Carrie Lam

BEIJING - China has condemned the recent "horrendous incidents" in Hong Kong and reiterated its firm support for the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the police.

In a rare media briefing held in Beijing on Monday (July 29), Mr Yang Guang, a spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which has Cabinet-level authority over the former British colony, said the incidents have undermined Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and "touched the bottom line of the 'one country, two systems' principle".

Beijing further called on the Hong Kong people to "stand firm in defence of the rule of law", adding that it is a "cornerstone for the good business environment and the prosperity and stability" of the island.

China also pledged to "not sit idly by" and "let a small number of people trample on this important value", adding that should the chaos continue, it will be the "entire Hong Kong society" that will suffer.

Mr Yang said the most dangerous issue in Hong Kong now is the lack of effective handling of criminal activities, adding that it is the "most urgent" to handle these criminal and violent activities and restore law and order in Hong Kong.

In response to the attacks in Yuen Long, Mr Yang slammed the accusations of triads colluding with police as "totally groundless".

Sidestepping questions on whether the People's Liberation Army will step in, Mr Yang said: "There are clear provisions within the law. The most pressing task now is to bring criminals to justice and restore order."

"Violence is violence, violation of law is violation of law. There is no justification," Mr Yang said.

Calling remarks by some China critics "irresponsible" and "laughable", Mr Yang said: "Some irresponsible figures in the west have made irresponsible remarks. They have a very weird logic, that violence and criminal activities should receive sympathy, understanding and tolerance. This is laughable. This is the red line that should not be crossed."

Mr Yang also reiterated China's zero-tolerance on meddling by foreign countries, saying: "Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and we do not tolerate meddling by foreign countries. Some politicians in the west have made unwarranted remarks and the purpose is to stoke turbulence in Hong Kong in an attempt to contain China's development."

"Such attempts will lead nowhere," Mr Yang said.

Mr Yang also said the Chinese central government will help Hong Kong build an enabling environment and address young people's concerns such as housing and jobs.

The briefing follows another weekend of clashes between protesters and police, who again fired rubber bullets and tear gas as the demonstrations turned violent.

Millions have taken part in street protests against a now-suspended extradition Bill that would have allowed criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to China to face trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.

The protests, during which hundreds stormed the city's legislature on July 1, are the most serious political crisis in Hong Kong since it returned to China 22 years ago.