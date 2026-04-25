Straitstimes.com header logo

China condemns EU’s inclusion of Chinese entities in sanctions package against Russia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The EU sanctions package targets third-country suppliers of critical high-tech items, including China-based entities accused of providing dual-use goods or weapons systems to Russia’s military-industrial complex.

PHIOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • The EU sanctioned China-based entities for supplying Russia's military, accusing them of providing dual-use goods or weapons systems.
  • China's commerce ministry expressed "firm opposition" to the EU sanctions, demanding immediate removal of its entities from the list.
  • China warned it would take "necessary measures" to protect its companies, stating the EU would bear "all consequences".

AI generated

BEIJING - China’s commerce ministry on April 25 expressed “firm opposition” to the European Union’s inclusion of Chinese entities in its 20th round of sanctions against Russia, demanding their immediate removal from the list.

The EU sanctions package targets third-country suppliers of critical high-tech items, including China-based entities accused of providing dual-use goods or weapons systems to Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The move “runs counter to the spirit of the consensus reached between Chinese and EU leaders, and seriously undermines mutual trust and the overall stability of bilateral relations”, a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

The ministry warned it would take “necessary measures” to protect Chinese companies and said “all consequences will be borne by the EU side,” the statement added. REUTERS

More on this topic
EU formally approves Ukraine loan and 20th sanctions package against Russia
China adds 7 EU entities to export control list over Taiwan arms sales
See more on

China

EU

Ukraine

Wars and conflicts

Russia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.