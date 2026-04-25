China condemns EU’s inclusion of Chinese entities in sanctions package against Russia
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- The EU sanctioned China-based entities for supplying Russia's military, accusing them of providing dual-use goods or weapons systems.
- China's commerce ministry expressed "firm opposition" to the EU sanctions, demanding immediate removal of its entities from the list.
- China warned it would take "necessary measures" to protect its companies, stating the EU would bear "all consequences".
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BEIJING - China’s commerce ministry on April 25 expressed “firm opposition” to the European Union’s inclusion of Chinese entities in its 20th round of sanctions against Russia, demanding their immediate removal from the list.
The EU sanctions package targets third-country suppliers of critical high-tech items, including China-based entities accused of providing dual-use goods or weapons systems to Russia’s military-industrial complex.
The move “runs counter to the spirit of the consensus reached between Chinese and EU leaders, and seriously undermines mutual trust and the overall stability of bilateral relations”, a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said in a statement.
The ministry warned it would take “necessary measures” to protect Chinese companies and said “all consequences will be borne by the EU side,” the statement added. REUTERS