China complains to Japan about Tokyo embassy break-in

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An individual who claimed to be an active-duty officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces scaled the wall and forcibly entered the Chinese Embassy in Japan on the morning of Mar 24.

BEIJING – China has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese after what it described as a “forceful break-in” at its embassy in Tokyo, the Chinese foreign ministry said on March 24.

An individual who claimed to be an active duty officer of the Japan Self-Defence Forces scaled the wall and forcibly entered the Chinese Embassy in Japan on March 24 morning, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

“The individual admitted that his actions were illegal and threatened to kill Chinese diplomatic personnel in the so-called name of God,” he said, urging Tokyo to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. REUTERS