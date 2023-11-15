China claims world’s fastest internet with 1.2 terabit-per-second network

The network's speed is several times faster than typical speeds around the world. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

BEIJING – Huawei Technologies Co. and China Mobile Ltd. have built a 3,000km internet network linking Beijing to the south, which the country is touting as its latest technological breakthrough.

The two firms teamed up with Tsinghua University and research provider Cernet.com Corp. to build what they claim is the world’s first internet network to achieve a “stable and reliable” bandwidth of 1.2 terabits per second, several times faster than typical speeds around the world.

Trials began July 31 and it has since passed various tests verifying that milestone, the university said in a statement.

Tsinghua, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s alma mater, is plugging the project as an industry-first built entirely on homegrown technology, and credits Huawei prominently in its statement.

The Chinese firm in August made waves when it released a 5G smartphone with a sophisticated made-in-China processor, inspiring celebration in Chinese state and social media. That event also spurred debate in Washington about whether the Biden administration has gone far enough in attempts to contain Chinese technological achievement.

The network “is operated based on China’s domestically-owned key technologies,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in a report carried on Tsinghua’s website.

Bloomberg News has not verified the authenticity of those claims. In February, Nokia – Huawei’s global rival – announced it’s achieved 1.2 terabits a second over what it called “metro distances” of about 118km on an optical network in Europe. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
China's Internet users reach 1.05b, each spending 29 hours online weekly
What Huawei’s comeback says about US-China tech war

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top