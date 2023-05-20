China cancels ‘Uncle Roger’ for poking fun at ‘surveillance state’, One-China policy

China has pulled the plug on the online accounts of Malaysian-born comedian Nigel Ng – more widely known as “Uncle Roger” – supposedly over a video mocking China’s so-called surveillance state, as well as its policy towards Taiwan.

Ng lost his account on the Twitter-like Chinese platform Weibo, where he now has over 400,000 followers.

Weibo said the account was “currently in a state of being muted”, citing “violations of relevant laws and regulations”.

Ng’s homepage on the Chinese video site Bilibili was also placed “under suspension”.

The two online media sites did not offer details to explain their actions against Ng.

But online sleuths said “Uncle Roger” was probably cancelled because of a video he posted on Twitter teasing a show set to air on June 4.

In the video, Ng could be seen talking to a member of the audience who said he was from Guangzhou province in China.

Ng then made a face and, in a mocking tone, said: “China, good country, good country.”

“We have to say that now, correct?” he went on, before taking a jab at the Chinese government and its reportedly massive surveillance network meant to mute criticisms and dissent.

He alluded to accusations that Beijing uses mobile phones and communications hardware made by Chinese firms like Huawei to spy on the population.

“All the phone listening… His nephew got Huawei phone. They all listening. All our phones, tap into it: Long live President Xi,” he said, referring to the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Taiwan ‘not a real country’

He then pivoted towards Beijing’s “One-China” policy.

“Any niece and nephew from Taiwan?” he asked the audience.

“Not a real country,” he said, as the audience, picking up on the sarcasm, laughed.

“I hope one day you rejoin the motherland. One China,” he said.

Seemingly sensing what was about to happen, Ng predicted: “Uncle Roger gonna get cancelled after tonight.”

“Go write good report for Uncle Roger,” he told his audience. “Dear CCP, Uncle Roger good comrade, Don’t make him disappear, please.”

This wasn’t the first time the Britain-based Ng landed in hot water for straying into China’s radar.

In 2021, he was criticised for deleting a video he made with the popular American food blogger Mike Chen.

The two did not talk about anything political in the video, which saw them poking fun at one food presenter’s attempt to make dumplings.

But Chen has frequently criticised China, excoriating Beijing for purported human rights abuses in Beijing and against the Uighur Muslim minority.

Ng’s decision to delete the video with Chen was seen as him caving in to a flurry of criticisms from China.

Beijing’s not laughing

Beijing usually does not find it funny when comedians make jokes at its expense.

This week, Chinese comedian Li Haoshi, whose stage name is House, was arrested after he poked fun at a military slogan, comparing the Chinese army to dogs chasing a squirrel.

The company that hired him for an event in Beijing was fined 14.7 million yuan (S$2.8 million).

“Other dogs you see would make you think they are adorable. These two dogs only reminded me of ‘Fight to win, forge exemplary conduct’,” said Li.

The slogan, unveiled by Mr Xi in 2013, is used by the Chinese military.

Ng’s loss of followers in China is unlikely to dent his popularity elsewhere.

He currently has close to 8 million subscribers on YouTube, which is banned in China.

Ng’s online reach exploded when his alter ego, Uncle Roger, which he portrays as a middle-aged curmudgeon, railed as BBC food presenter Hersha Patel made fried rice by boiling, straining and running tap water over her rice.

He is set to appear in a Q&A session hosted by 9GAG on May 26th.

The Straits Times has reached out to him for comment.