China calls on US to 'stop flexing muscles' in South China Sea

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - China, during defence talks in Bangkok on Monday (Nov 18), called on the US military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding "new uncertainties" over Taiwan, underscoring tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe called on US Defence Secretary Mark Esper to "stop flexing muscles in the South China Sea and to not provoke and escalate tensions in the South China Sea," said Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

The United States did not immediately respond, but has accused China of militarising the South China Sea. Esper said on Sunday Beijing was "increasingly resorting to coercion and intimidation to advance its strategic objectives" in the region.