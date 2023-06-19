China calls on US to meet it halfway amid frosty ties

BEIJING – China has called on the United States to meet it halfway, saying that bilateral ties are at the lowest point since the start of diplomatic relations, according to an official Chinese account of talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday.

In a meeting that lasted more than five hours, Mr Qin told Mr Blinken that Taiwan is a core issue in the China-US relationship and the greatest source of risk.

“Qin Gang pointed out that the Taiwan issue is at the heart of China’s core interests, the most consequential issue and the most pronounced risk in the China-US relationship,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

“(The dip in bilateral relations) does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the shared expectations of the international community,” the statement quoted Mr Qin as saying, adding that unexpected incidents should be handled in a “calm, professional and rational” manner.

Separately, the US State Department said that Mr Blinken held “candid, substantive and constructive” talks with Mr Qin.

“The Secretary emphasised the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Both also expressed a desire to stabilise the relationship and prevent competition from veering into conflict, added State Department officials, noting that Mr Blinken had made it very clear that the US does not want to decouple from China.

Mr Blinken also “raised a number of issues of concern, as well as opportunities to explore cooperation on shared transnational issues with the PRC where our interests align”, Mr Miller added in a statement, using the official name of People’s Republic of China.

The spokesman said Mr Blinken invited Mr Qin to visit Washington “to continue the discussions, and they agreed to schedule a reciprocal visit at a mutually suitable time”.

Both sides also agreed to expand future cultural and educational exchanges between the countries, allowing in more students, academics and business people, and increasing more passenger flights between the countries.

Mr Blinken is in China for a two-day visit, the first top American diplomat to do so in five years, amid frosty bilateral ties and tensions between the world’s top two economies.

The trip had been postponed from February after an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew into US airspace.