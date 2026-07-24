China braces for heavy rain as tropical storm Noul edges closer

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Weather authorities expect the storm to make landfall overnight between July 25 and July 26.

HONG KONG – China on July 24 warned of heavy rain and severe flood risks as the third tropical cyclone in July tracked closer to the country’s southern coast, where it is expected to intensify over the weekend.

As at the morning of July 24 , Noul was north-east of Philippine capital Manila, moving west-north-west at around 25-30kmh.

The tropical storm is forecast to move within 800km of Hong Kong later in the day, according to the city’s observatory.

Local winds are expected to strengthen gradually across southern coastal areas, with squally showers intensifying until July 25 .

Mainland Chinese weather authorities project Noul will make landfall along the southern coast between Zhuhai in Guangdong province and Zhangpu in Fujian province between the night on July 25 and early morning on July 26 before moving inland and gradually weakening.

Cumulative rainfall across eastern Guangdong and southern Fujian could reach 500-600mm in localised areas, meteorologists said.

Guangdong and Fujian are among China’s wettest provinces, each averaging roughly 2,000mm of rain every year.

Noul arrives after torrential downpours battered large parts of the country.

In south-western China, rescue teams are still searching for more than 50 people who went missing following a deadly landslide in Chongqing municipality.

China is entering its peak flood control window — known as Qixia Bashang — from mid-July to mid-August.

Weather experts warn extreme rainfall will increase in frequency and intensity over the coming weeks, with much of northern China set to experience 20-50 per cent more rain than usual. REUTERS