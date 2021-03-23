China boosts ties with North Korea, Russia in wake of US talks

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China is looking to boost ties with North Korea and Russia following a contentious meeting with United States officials in Alaska last week.

"We are willing to work hand in hand with North Korean comrades to maintain, consolidate and develop China-North Korean relations," according to the official Xinhua News Agency, citing verbal messages delivered on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The message comes after senior US diplomats visited Japan and South Korea before the meeting with their Chinese peers, as Washington seeks to shore up its alliances in Asia.

US President Joe Biden has said he wants to work with "like-minded countries" to forge a common approach to China.

Beijing may also be taking stock of its own allies, with a visit from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week.

In an interview with media outlets including China Global Television Network, he called for cooperation between Russia and China in response to an alleged hegemony pursued by some Western countries led by the US.

Mr Lavrov also promoted settlement of deals in currencies that can replace the US dollar and help reduce risks posed by sanctions.

Mr Xi reiterated that China is willing to work with North Korea and other related parties to preserve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to Xinhua.

The remarks were delivered by Mr Song Tao, a senior Chinese diplomat, and Mr Ri Ryong Nam, North Korea's new ambassador to China, during a meeting on Monday (March 22).

In Seoul last week before meeting Chinese officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Mr Biden's approach towards North Korea was still under review, and stressed China's "clear self-interest" in getting its neighbour and Cold War ally back to the table.

China is North Korea's biggest benefactor, for years providing a lifeline that helped keep its neighbour's struggling economy afloat.

Beijing is also a key player for managing the effectiveness of the global sanctions regime put in place to punish Mr Kim Jong Un for his tests of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Mr Kim sent a verbal message to Mr Xi as part of their strategic communication, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Mr Kim "stressed the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces' all-round challenges and obstructive moves", KCNA said, in reference to what Pyongyang sees as the threat posed by the US.

"It sincerely wished Xi Jinping good health and bigger success in performing his heavy duty of leading the CPC and the Chinese people," KCNA quoted the message from Mr Kim as saying, making a reference to the Communist Party of China.