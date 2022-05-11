China blasts WHO chief Tedros' Covid Zero criticism as 'irresponsible'

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China denounced the World Health Organisation's (WHO) criticism of the country's zero-tolerance Covid-19 strategy, urging the body's chief to stop making "irresponsible" statements.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian defended the lockdown-dependent Covid Zero approach in response to questions on Wednesday (May 11) about criticism from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Dr Tedros had argued a day earlier that the strategy was no longer sustainable, saying that a "shift would be very important".

"We hope the relevant individual will make objective and reasonable views of China's epidemic protocol and policy and try to get a better understanding of the facts and refrain from making irresponsible remarks," Mr Zhao told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.