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China begins two days of live-fire drills in Taiwan Strait

China held its most extensive war games encircling Taiwan in December.

BEIJING - China began two days of live-fire drills from July 23 in some parts of the Taiwan Strait near the shores of its south-eastern province of Fujian.

The news comes a day after talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a range of issues, including democratically-governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

The drills will run from 6am to 6pm each day around Dongshan Island, bordering the province of Guangdong, maritime authorities said in a notice.

China held its most extensive war games encircling Taiwan in December, after the US unveiled a record US$11.1 billion (S$14.2 billion) arms package for the island, whose government rejects China's sovereignty claim.

During 10 hours of live-fire exercises at the time, China’s Eastern Theatre Command launched rockets into waters north and south of Taiwan. REUTERS