China bans central govt officials from using iPhone for work: Report

The report did not name other phonemakers besides Apple. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
46 min ago

BEIJING – China has ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them to the office, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The orders were given by superiors to their staff in recent weeks, but it is not clear how widely the orders are being distributed, WSJ said.

The report did not name other phonemakers besides Apple.

China’s State Council Information Office could not be immediately reached for comment, and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

China has in recent years grown more concerned over data security and has rolled out new laws and compliance requirements for companies.

In May, the country urged big state-owned enterprises to play a key role in its drive to attain self-reliance in technology, raising the stakes in the race amid rifts with the United States.

Sino-US tensions have been high as Washington works with allies to block China’s access to vital equipment needed to keep its chip industry competitive and Beijing restricts shipments from prominent US firms such as planemaker Boeing and chip company Micron Technology. REUTERS

