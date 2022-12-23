China authorities take over medical supplies production as Covid-19 surges

BEIJING - China has requisitioned medical supplies production across the country as millions struggle to obtain basic medication and testing kits in the face of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Pharmacies in major cities have been stripped bare in the wake of the Chinese government’s sudden decision to lift lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

Authorities have urged those with mild symptoms to stay at home and take treatment into their own hands.

It has led to a run on everything from ibuprofen to rapid antigen tests.

To address nationwide shortages, more than a dozen Chinese pharmaceutical firms have been tapped by officials to help “secure supplies” of key medicines – a euphemism for requisitioning – according to AFP interviews and local media.

At least 11 of 42 test kit makers whose products are licenced by China’s medical regulators have had part of their production seized by the government or received orders from the state, local reports said.

Wiz Biotech, a rapid antigen test maker in the southern city of Xiamen, confirmed to AFP on Thursday that all kits they produce will be requisitioned by the local government.

In Beijing, authorities have sent additional staff to six manufacturers of antigen kits to help them “increase production”, the municipality said on its website.

‘Whole family sick’

Across China, millions are struggling to get hold of basic medical supplies.

“My whole family is sick and I can’t buy medicine for the fever,” Chengdu resident Yanyan, who gave only her first name, told AFP.

On Thursday, a dozen pharmacies around the country reported fever medicine shortages.

“We haven’t had any for a week or two at all... I still have a few painkillers left, but very few,” a pharmacist in the north-western region of Ningxia told AFP.