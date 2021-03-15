China asks Alibaba to dispose of media assets, WSJ reports

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - China's government has asked Alibaba Group Holding to dispose of its media assets, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday (March 15), citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions over the matter have been held since early this year, the report said, adding that officials were shocked at how expansive Alibaba's media interests have become.

The company, whose mainstay business is online retail, has stakes in the Twitter-like Weibo platform and several news outlets, including the South China Morning Post.

Such influence is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its own powerful propaganda apparatus, the Journal's sources were quoted as saying.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

WSJ quoted a statement from Alibaba as saying it is a passive financial investor in media assets.

“The purpose of our investments in these companies is to provide technology support for their business upgrade and drive commercial synergies with our core commerce businesses. We do not intervene or get involved in the companies’ day-to-day operations or editorial decisions,” the statement said.