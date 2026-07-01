China arrests 2 Japanese Fuji Electric workers over rare earths: Sources

TOKYO – China has formally arrested two Japanese employees of Fuji Electric, who were detained in May in the north-eastern port city of Dalian in connection with alleged attempts to take rare earth-related products overseas, sources familiar with the matter said on July 1.

Local customs authorities separately arrested the two in mid- and late-June on suspicion of violating a law on the smuggling of prohibited imports or exports, after they were detained over the same case on May 18 and May 25 respectively, the sources said.

Beijing has tightened export controls on rare earths, dual-use items that are essential for manufacturing high-tech products ranging from electric vehicles to weapons, amid heightened Sino-Japanese tensions over a diplomatic row triggered by remarks on Taiwan by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The customs authorities may have taken issue with attempts by the two employees to ship abroad items from which rare-earth magnets could be extracted, according to the sources.

Chinese judicial procedures stipulate that the authorities decide whether to formally arrest suspects within 37 days of their detention.

Once formally arrested, the authorities can keep them in custody for up to seven months until the start of examinations on whether to indict them. KYODO NEWS