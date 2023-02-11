China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba

China’s video games regulator on Friday approved 87 new video games for the month of Feburary. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
8 min ago

HONG KONG - China’s video games regulator on Friday approved 87 new video games for the month of Feburary including titles under Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and NetEase.

The latest batch of licences, along with the 128 games approved in December, is the latest sign of a thaw in Beijing’s industry crackdown.

Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named “Wangzhewanxiangqi”, the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

Alibaba also received an approval for a game named “Chunqiuxuanqi”. The authoriy granted NetEase a licence for its mobile game titled “Journey to the West: Shikong”.

XD Inc received a licence for a title named “Sausage Party”. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China to import 44 foreign video games, grants multiple licences to Tencent
Digital humans in hot demand for China’s TV shows and online platforms

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top