China appoints ambassador to US Qin Gang as new foreign minister

BEIJING - China has appointed its ambassador to the United States, Mr Qin Gang, as the new foreign minister, as the Asian nation shows signs of moving back to a lower key diplomatic strategy after a growing backlash against its confrontational style.

The move was announced on Friday evening by China National Radio, which said the decision was made at a meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Mr Qin replaces Mr Wang Yi, who is likely to take the Communist Party’s top foreign policy position.

Mr Qin, who was sent to the US in July 2021, has walked a fine line between defending Beijing’s interests and displaying a softer side to Chinese diplomacy.

During his year in Washington, the 56-year-old envoy has thrown out the first pitch at a St Louis Cardinals game, taken a ride in a Tesla with billionaire Elon Musk, and most recently shot free throws at a Washington Wizards basketball game.