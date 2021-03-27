Xinjiang row: China announces sanctions on individuals, entities in US, Canada

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China on Saturday (March 27) announced sanctions on individuals and entities in the United States and Canada, in response to sanctions imposed on Chinese citizens and groups over Xinjiang.

China would impose sanctions on the chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Gayle Manchin and the vice-chair of the USCIRF Tony Perkins, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

China has also sanctioned Canadian member of parliament Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the House of Commons of Canada, according to the statement.

Western governments and rights groups have accused authorities in the farwestern region of detaining and torturing Uighurs in camps, where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.

Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps in question as vocational training centres which help combat religious extremism.