China announces drills around Taiwan after McCarthy-Tsai meeting

BEIJING – China will hold three days of military exercises around Taiwan starting from Saturday, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command announced, a day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.

China will hold “combat readiness patrols” and exercises in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of the island “as planned”, it added.

Ms Tsai met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, angering Beijing which views Taiwan as its own territory.

There was no immediate response from Taiwan’s government.

China threatened unspecified retaliation if the meeting took place, having staged war games around Taiwan including missile launches in August after then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Taiwanese officials expected a less severe reaction to the McCarthy meeting given that it took place in the US but nonetheless also said they could not rule out the possibility of Beijing staging more drills.

China’s announcement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron left China following meetings with senior leaders, including President Xi Jinping, where Mr Macron urged Beijing to talk sense to Russia over the war in Ukraine.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, also in China this week to meet Mr Xi, also said stability in the Taiwan Strait is of paramount importance.

Mr Xi responded by saying that expecting China to compromise on Taiwan is “wishful thinking”, according to China’s official reading of the meeting. REUTERS