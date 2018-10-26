China and Japan to ink about 50 deals during Abe's trip to Beijing: Reports

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Japan and China are due to sign about 50 project memorandums of understanding on Friday (Oct 26) during Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe's official visit to China, reports have said.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters, the projects range from energy and healthcare to finance and automobiles.

The Nikkei newspaper said 50-plus deals are set to be signed on Friday, including one on joint city development in Thailand.

Mr Abe, who is accompanied by his foreign and trade ministers and a 500-strong business delegation, are to take part in a forum on economic cooperation in third countries.

The Nikkei reported that roughly 1,400 company representatives from both countries will also be in attendance to ink deals during the forum on Friday morning.

Japan and China were also expected to agree to revive a currency swap arrangement that was dropped in 2013, and to jointly clamp down on market manipulation, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

Mr Abe's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Friday will be the first full-scale Sino-Japanese summit since 2011. This is the first official visit to China by a sitting Japanese prime minister in seven years, other than to attend a multilateral meeting.

Flags of both countries lined Changan Avenue, a thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Beijing near Tiananmen Square.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who travelled to Japan in May, greeted Mr Abe at Beijing's Great Hall of the People following his arrival on Thursday.

"Sino-Japanese relations are back to their normal trajectory, and showing consistent improvements," Mr Li said. "I hope for even more progress."

The Chinese premier said in a speech at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Thursday that China and Japan should safeguard free trade and anchor global growth.

"We would like to push ahead with cooperation in third countries as part of our Belt and Road initiative, and drive bilateral cooperation to the next higher stage," Mr Li said.

But the Belt and Road project has come under fire for saddling poor nations with debt through big projects that are not economically viable. China rejects the criticism.

Japanese defence officials are wary of its military implications, and Tokyo is pushing its Free and Open Pacific Strategy to promote trade and infrastructure in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Japan wants to ensure any joint projects with China are transparent, open and fiscally sound, officials said.

Japan also hopes for progress towards implementing a 2008 agreement on jointly developing gas fields in disputed waters, and wants China to ease import limits on produce from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Mr Abe's three-day visit is also expected to promote trust, which has been fragile at times since they restored diplomatic relations in 1972. He attended a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the bilateral Peace and Friendship Treaty on Thursday.

"We hope both sides would work hard to promote regional peace, safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and become the axis of stability, growth and momentum for not just Asia but the world," Mr Li said in the speech on Thursday.

Mr Abe said their two countries were playing "an indispensable role in the economic development of not just Asia but the world".

In the past year, China has stepped up its outreach to Japan and others as it locked horns over trade with the United States.

Japan has trade problems of its own with the US.

While worried about China's growing naval power, Japan is also keen for closer economic ties with its biggest trading partner, but it must manage that rapprochement without upsetting its key security ally, the US.

Mr Abe, who returned to power in 2012 when Sino-Japanese ties were in tatters due to a feud over East China Sea islands, has met President Xi many times since their first chilly conversation in 2014 on the sidelines of a regional summit in Beijing.

Mr Abe told reporters in Tokyo before flying to Beijing: "Through this visit, I want to elevate ties to a new level."

He added that he expected frank talks with Mr Xi and Mr Li covering North Korea and trade issues, as well as bilateral ties.

The leaders were also likely to discuss confidence-building measures such as re-starting military exchanges and establishing a hotline to help avoid unintended military clashes.

But both sides will be hoping more visits will follow.The Nikkei reported that Mr Abe is keen to invite Mr Xi to Japan for an official visit next year, before or after the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

The Japanese side is preparing to make it a full state reception, including an audience with the emperor.

"If Xi promises to come to Japan next year, that would be very big," said Mr Kiyoyuki Seguchi, research director at the Canon Institute for Global Studies in Tokyo.

"If that is realised, the improvement in Japan-China relations will accelerate."

Despite the thaw in ties, mistrust persists.

War-time history still rankles, with China often complaining that Japan has not fully atoned for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War II.

"Just looking how the flags of both countries are hung next to each other on Changan Avenue makes me uncomfortable," said a user on China's Weibo microblog platform.

"Japan's wartime aggression is still deeply hurting."

Some other users urged caution during Mr Abe's visit, accusing an "ambitious" Japan of being a two-faced neighbour.