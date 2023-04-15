China and Brazil deepen ties amid rising US-China tensions

BEIJING – Latin America’s biggest economy Brazil is moving closer to its largest trading partner China amid rising US-China tensions, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva concluding their meeting on Friday with promises of deeper bilateral cooperation.

Both countries will work together in new areas such as the digital economy and fighting climate change.

The leaders also agreed to work even closer to strengthen cooperation in multilateral organisations such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and the International Monetary Fund to give developing countries a bigger voice in global governance, according to a joint statement by China and Brazil on Friday.

Mr Lula’s four-day state visit, which ends on Saturday, comes after 21 business agreements, including shipbuilding, were signed at the Brazil-China Economic Seminar in Beijing on March 29.

He was supposed to visit China earlier in March but postponed his trip due to a bout of pneumonia.

China is Brazil’s largest trading partner, after overtaking the US in 2009. Their bilateral trade in 2022 reached US$171.5 billion (S$227.7 billion), a 4.9 per cent increase from 2021.

Analysts told The Straits Times that the warming ties between China and Brazil signal that Mr Lula is leaning towards China for economic support, after failing to get this from the US during his visit in February, and to help Brazil gain a louder voice in international affairs.

And China has welcomed Mr Lula, as closer ties between Brazil and China would allow Beijing to project influence in the Western hemisphere, where the US – its greatest rival – is, they added.

But Mr Lula will have to tread carefully to manage voters back at home, who still view China with suspicion, and Brazil’s ties with the US, said visiting professor at Beijing Foreign Affairs University Marcus Freitas.

The US announced its intent to contribute US$50 million to protect Brazil’s Amazon rainforest during Mr Lula’s visit. The reportedly disappointing figure was not enough to convince Mr Lula that he has the US’ support to boost Brazil’s economy, added Prof Freitas, an expert in Brazil-China relations.

“It was actually Chinese trade that allowed Brazil to navigate the 2007-2008 financial crisis in a much smoother way under the Lula administration,” Prof Freitas said.

He said the gains from the Brazil-China partnership could be “exponential”, especially if Chinese companies agree to invest in Brazil’s many infrastructure needs. “Lula is counting on the economic results to improve the country and win popular support.”

Mr Lula, who was Brazil’s two-term president between 2003 and 2011, made a comeback in October 2022 elections. He secured 50.9 per cent of the votes – a narrow political victory – against incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro. He started his third term on Jan 1, 2023.