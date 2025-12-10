China and Brazil create joint space laboratory, despite US pressure

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China and Brazil are already working on a radio telescope which will help them study the universe’s structure and dark energy.

BEIJING - China and Brazil have begun building a joint laboratory for space technologies, Chinese state-owned defence electronics firm CETC said, deepening scientific ties as the two countries push ahead with a major telescope ‍project in ​South America.

The growing cooperation contrasts with recent US pressure on Latin ‍American countries to cut or minimise ties with China, including in space.

Two Chinese telescope projects in Chile and Argentina have ​been ​frozen since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House, as leaders in the region seek to curry favour and avoid punishing tariff rates.

US officials have described these Chinese telescopes as tools that could ‍be used by Beijing to increase its surveillance capabilities over American soil and Washington’s activities in a region ​it considers crucial for homeland defence.

China has ⁠responded by accusing Washington of interference and politicising scientific cooperation.

CETC’s Network Communications Research Institute signed an agreement with Brazil’s Federal University of Campina Grande and the Federal University of Paraiba to establish the China–Brazil Joint Laboratory for Radio Astronomy Technology.

CETC said on Dec 9 the joint laboratory would support frontier research for astronomical observation and deep-space exploration.

BINGO radio telescope progress

The ‌laboratory initiative comes as China and Brazil make ​progress on the BINGO radio telescope, designed to help study the universe’s structure and dark energy.

In June, CETC said the main structure of the telescope had been completed at a manufacturing site in China and shipped from the port of Tianjin to Brazil.

The instrument - billed as South America’s largest radio telescope - is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Beyond research, BINGO will also be capable of tracking satellites, meteoroids and other small bodies, CETC said, adding that ‍the system could help identify potential threats from near-Earth objects.

Powerful telescopes are used for space situational ​awareness. They could predict when US military satellites pass overhead and help coordinate the use of anti-satellite weapons (ASAT), according to a ​2022 report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency.

Beijing has used China’s rapidly ‌improving space capabilities over the past two decades as a diplomatic tool to increase its influence in Asia, Africa, and South America, installing telescopes, building satellites, and ‌training foreign personnel. REUTERS