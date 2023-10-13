China allows EHang to begin trials for flying taxi operations

HONG KONG – China gave EHang Holdings Ltd the go-ahead to begin trial air-taxi operations this year, a step towards the company’s goal of launching the world’s first commercial service using the futuristic battery powered craft.

EHang said its autonomous, two-passenger EH216-S secured the country’s first type certificate signifying airworthiness from regulators.

That will allow the Guangzhou, Guangdong-based company to work with local partners and conduct aerial tours of scenic locations such as Tianchi Lake in Xinjiang province and OH Bay in Shenzhen, it said.

The EH216-S, priced at 2.16 million yuan (S$400,000), has eight arms jutting out from its centre equipped with 16 propellers, each with its own electric motor. It can travel at about 100kmh for 25 minutes, according to EHang, which declined to say how much a flying-taxi tour might cost.

Friday’s move by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) gives EHang a potential edge over a crowded field of rivals in the US and Europe racing to meet stringent certification guidelines.

Air taxis in development use multiple new technologies – including batteries to power the craft and innovative types of materials – that make them more complex for regulators to evaluate.

“Getting a type certificate means having a ticket to be profitable,” said EHang founder and Chief Executive Officer Hu Huazhi. “It also gives us first mover advantages compared with the US.”

Developers of so-called eVTOLs, or electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, have suffered periodic setbacks that underscore the safety challenges involved in designing, manufacturing and operating air taxis.

The UK’s Vertical Aerospace Ltd blamed a bonding issue for a high-profile crash in August.

Others targeting certification in the near-term include Joby Aviation Inc and Archer Aviation Inc in the US, and Germany’s Volocopter Gmbh, which aims to operate a service during the Paris Olympics next year.

Initial models from each of those companies require a pilot, unlike the EH216-S. Archer is working with Boeing Co’s Wisk subsidiary on future autonomous flight technology.

Each company is losing money while it seeks to bring aircraft to market. However, regulators are taking a cautious approach.