China agent has been interfering in British Parliament: Speaker

LONDON • An agent of China "has been engaged in political interference activities" in the British Parliament, Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle has warned lawmakers.

Citing an alert from British security service MI5, Mr Hoyle named Ms Christine Lee and said she has been working for the Communist Party of China (CPC) to engage with Members of Parliament and political entities.

"I should highlight the fact that Lee has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China," Mr Hoyle wrote in an e-mail sent on Thursday that was seen by Bloomberg.

Mr Hoyle's office declined to comment beyond saying in a statement that the Speaker "takes the security of members and the democratic process very seriously".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "China always follows the principle of non-interference in other country's domestic affairs. We have no need to, and will never, engage in so-called interference."

He added: "Certain people may be too obsessed with the 007 movie series and have made unnecessary associations."

The revelation is a further hit to ties that have soured in recent years between China and Britain amid a Chinese crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Criticism by British lawmakers over alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese authorities against its Muslim Uighur minority and steps by ministers to curtail Chinese investment in sensitive British infrastructure have also damaged the relationship.

Mr Hoyle said the facilitation of donations by Ms Lee "was done covertly to mask the origins of the payments", behaviour that he described as unacceptable.

Ms Lee is working in coordination with the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the CPC, according to a document sent to MPs called a "Security Service Interference Alert".

The UFWD "identifies and cultivates individuals with the aim of promoting the CCP's agenda", it said, using another term referring to the CPC.