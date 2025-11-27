Straitstimes.com header logo

China again cautions citizens against Japan visits

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of a Chinese tour group in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Nov 17.

Members of a Chinese tour group in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Nov 17.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

BEIJING - China’s embassy in Japan on Nov 26 again cautioned Chinese citizens against visiting Japan in the near future, citing what it said were reports from multiple nationals who experienced “unprovoked insults and beatings” and suffered injuries in recent days.

The embassy advised those already in Japan to step up safety precautions, according to a statement released on its Chinese social media account. It also referred to data suggesting an increase in violent crimes in Japan in recent years.

China first cautioned its citizens against visiting Japan on Nov 14 amid the worst diplomatic row between the East Asian countries in years after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a

Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a “survival-threatening situation”

and trigger a military response from Tokyo. REUTERS

More on this topic
Japan faces $1.6b tourism hit amid China row; trip bookings to S’pore, S. Korea rise
China warns it will ‘crush’ foreign efforts to interfere over Taiwan
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.