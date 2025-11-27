China again cautions citizens against Japan visits

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- China’s embassy in Japan on Nov 26 again cautioned Chinese citizens against visiting Japan in the near future, citing what it said were reports from multiple nationals who experienced “unprovoked insults and beatings” and suffered injuries in recent days.

The embassy advised those already in Japan to step up safety precautions, according to a statement released on its Chinese social media account. It also referred to data suggesting an increase in violent crimes in Japan in recent years.