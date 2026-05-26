China adds relief funds for flood and quake-hit areas

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Nine were killed in the municipality of Chongqing after torrential rainfall resulted in flash floods and landslides.

– China has allocated additional funds of 160 million yuan ( S$30 million ), primarily for flood relief and prevention efforts, as well as to support relief activities in a recently quake-hit region.

The Finance Ministry said on May 26 that it and the Emergency Management Ministry have apportioned the bulk of that amount, or 110 million yuan, for flood disaster prevention and relief work in the provinces of Anhui, Hunan and Guizhou, as well as the municipality of Chongqing, where nine people were killed after torrential rainfall.

The extra allocation of funds follows a 120 million yuan disbursement a week ago for the same purposes. REUTERS