Straitstimes.com header logo

China adds relief funds for flood and quake-hit areas

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Nine were killed in the municipality of Chongqing after torrential rainfall resulted in flash floods and landslides.

Nine were killed in the municipality of Chongqing after torrential rainfall resulted in flash floods and landslides.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING China has allocated additional funds of 160 million yuan (S$30 million), primarily for flood relief and prevention efforts, as well as to support relief activities in a recently quake-hit region.

The Finance Ministry said on May 26 that it and the Emergency Management Ministry have apportioned the bulk of that amount, or 110 million yuan, for flood disaster prevention and relief work in the provinces of Anhui, Hunan and Guizhou, as well as the municipality of Chongqing, where nine people were killed after torrential rainfall.

The extra allocation of funds follows a 120 million yuan disbursement a week ago for the same purposes. REUTERS

More on this topic
Chinese personnel swim, use boats to evacuate people in flood-hit areas
Rescue and relief efforts intensify as rain risks rise across southern China
See more on

China

Floods

Humanitarian aid/Disaster relief

Natural disasters

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.