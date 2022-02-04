China adds harsher penalties for illegal private tutoring

Chinese students attending classes in Guiyang, Guizhou province on March 16, 2020. China is stepping up a crackdown on private after-school learning to prevent a possible rise in demand. PHOTO: REUTERS
Wang Bowen and Wang Xintong
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Local governments in China have rolled out various new measures to stamp out illegal student tutoring, including offering a more than US$1,500 (S$2,017) reward for those who report such activities, as they step up the crackdown on private after-school learning to prevent a possible rise in demand during the winter break.

The country has banned for-profit tutoring for core curriculum subjects as well as on weekends and holidays since last July, yet many tutoring companies and individuals have continued to offer classes covering these subjects over the past few months despite the risk of being penalised.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top