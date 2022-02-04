China adds harsher penalties for illegal private tutoring

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Local governments in China have rolled out various new measures to stamp out illegal student tutoring, including offering a more than US$1,500 (S$2,017) reward for those who report such activities, as they step up the crackdown on private after-school learning to prevent a possible rise in demand during the winter break.

The country has banned for-profit tutoring for core curriculum subjects as well as on weekends and holidays since last July, yet many tutoring companies and individuals have continued to offer classes covering these subjects over the past few months despite the risk of being penalised.