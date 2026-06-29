China adds 20 Japanese entities to export blacklist

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China is the world’s largest producer and refiner of rare earths, which are crucial for various high-tech products.

BEIJING – China added 20 Japanese entities to a blacklist on June 29 including major companies in order to block the export of dual-use items, the commerce ministry said, escalating a months-long row between Beijing and Tokyo.

“For the purpose of safeguarding national security and interests and fulfilling international obligations including non-proliferation, it has been decided to include 20 Japanese entities... that have participated in enhancing Japan’s military capabilities on the export control list,” the statement said.

Relations between the countries were rocked last November when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo may react militarily to an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing has vowed to seize control of by force if necessary.

Chinese authorities ramped up pressure in February by imposing export restrictions on dozens of Japanese firms it said were involved in building up Tokyo’s military.

The 20 additions to the export blacklist named on June 29 include various specialised subsidiaries and technology firms involved in supplying components and engineering support for Japan’s defence sector.

Among them are the National Institute for Defense Studies and Mitsubishi Electric Defense and Space Technologies Corporation, the statement said.

China is the world’s largest producer and refiner of rare earths, which are crucial for various high-tech products including electric vehicles, smartphones, missile guidance systems and lasers.

Japan has “strayed further down the wrong path, intensifying its push for a ‘new form of militarism’”, an unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson said in a separate statement on the latest measures.

“China’s move is entirely justified, reasonable, and lawful,” it said, adding that the decision “does not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan”. AFP