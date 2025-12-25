Straitstimes.com header logo

China accuses US of trying to thwart improved China-India ties

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that the border issue was a matter between the two nations.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BEIJING - China accused the US on Dec 25 of distorting its defence policy in an effort to thwart an improvement in China-India ties.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to keep ties between the United States and India from deepening.

China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Mr Lin said, adding that the border issue was a matter between China and India and “we object to any country passing judgment about this issue”.

The Pentagon said in a report on Dec 23 that China “probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension… to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties”. REUTERS

