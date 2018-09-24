China accuses US of 'trade bullyism' amid escalating dispute

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China accused the United States of engaging in "trade bullyism" and intimidating other countries to submit to its will through measures such as tariffs, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday (Sept 24), hours after the two sides imposed fresh duties on each other's goods.

Xinhua, citing a white paper on the bilateral trade dispute published by China's State Council, said China has sought to resolve the issue for the sake of the two parties' common interest but that the new US administration "has been contradicting itself and constantly challenging China", leading to a rapid escalation of the dispute.

The US and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other's goods on Monday, as the world's biggest economies showed no signs of backing down from an increasing bitter trade dispute that has rattled financial markets.

US tariffs on US$200 billion (S$273 billion) worth of Chinese goods and retaliatory tariffs by Beijing on US$60 billion worth of US products took effect as of 0401 GMT (12.01pm Singapore time).

The two countries have already slapped tariffs on US$50 billion worth of each other's goods earlier this year.

Chinese products hit with new US duties include vacuum cleaners to Internet-connected devices, while US goods targeted by Beijing include liquefied natural gas and certain types of aircraft.

Though a senior White House official last week said the United States will continue to engage China for a "positive way forward," neither side has signalled willingness to compromise.

The US official said on Friday there was no date set for the next round of talks. The Wall Street Journal reported that China, which has accused Washington of being insincere in trade negotiations, has decided not to send Vice Premier Liu He to Washington this week.