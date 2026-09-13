Chiefs of Japan’s nuclear plant operator to quit over data fraud

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It was also reported that Chubu Electric was preparing to withdraw its application to restart the Hamaoka reactors in Japan’s Shizuoka prefecture.

Japanese nuclear plant operator Chubu Electric Power’s top two executives are set to step down over the falsification of safety data used in regulatory reviews to restart some of its nuclear reactors, according to local media.

President Kingo Hayashi and Chairman Satoru Katsuno have decided to resign to take responsibility for the scandal, NHK reported on Sept 13 , citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The utility is expected to announce their departures on Sept 14 , NHK said.

The company said on its website that no such decision has been made at this time.

The move follows an investigation which Chubu Electric commissioned in January into allegations that it falsified earthquake-risk data and provided false explanations to Japan’s nuclear regulator during safety reviews.

The assessments were required to restart the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Hamaoka plant in Shizuoka prefecture.

The company received a report on Sept 10 from the independent panel investigating the circumstances and causes of the misconduct.

NHK also reported Sept 11 that Chubu Electric was preparing to withdraw its application to restart the Hamaoka reactors. Its shares fell as much as 4.2 per cent following the report.

The latest scandal adds to a series of problems at Chubu Electric, including errors in calculating costs used to set retail electricity rates.

Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa on Sept 11 called the problems “extremely regrettable”, adding that the authorities would consider the strictest necessary response. BLOOMBERG