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Cherry blossoms in Japan’s Kochi begin to bloom, seven days earlier than in 2025

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The observatory confirmed that six flowers bloomed on a tree located at the Kochi Castle in Kochi.

The observatory confirmed that six flowers bloomed on a tree located at Kochi Castle in Kochi.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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TOKYO A variety of cherry blossoms has begun to bloom in Kochi, the Kochi regional meteorological observatory announced on March 16.

Somei-yoshino blossoms began blooming six days earlier than average and seven days earlier than in 2025, marking the third consecutive year that the flowers bloomed the earliest in the nation.

The observatory confirmed that six flowers bloomed on a tree located at Kochi Castle in Kochi. As temperatures are forecast to remain constant or above average, the blossoms are expected to reach full bloom in about a week.

The Gifu regional meteorological observatory also announced on March 16 that somei-yoshino bloomed in Gifu, nine days earlier than the average and in 2025. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.