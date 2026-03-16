Cherry blossoms in Japan’s Kochi begin to bloom, seven days earlier than in 2025

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The observatory confirmed that six flowers bloomed on a tree located at Kochi Castle in Kochi.

– A variety of cherry blossoms has begun to bloom in Kochi, the Kochi regional meteorological observatory announced on March 16 .

Somei-yoshino blossoms began blooming six days earlier than average and seven days earlier than in 2025 , marking the third consecutive year that the flowers bloomed the earliest in the nation.

The observatory confirmed that six flowers bloomed on a tree located at Kochi Castle in Kochi. As temperatures are forecast to remain constant or above average, the blossoms are expected to reach full bloom in about a week.

The Gifu regional meteorological observatory also announced on March 16 that somei-yoshino bloomed in Gifu, nine days earlier than the average and in 2025 . THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK