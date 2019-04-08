Chen Daoxiang appointed commander of PLA Garrison in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has appointed Major General Chen Daoxiang as commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a spokesman with the PLA Garrison in the HKSAR said on Monday (April 8).

The appointment was announced on Monday by Vice-Admiral Yuan Yubai of the PLA's Southern Theatre Command in accordance with a decree signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also serves as chairman of the CMC.

Maj Gen Chen, former deputy chief of staff of the Southern Theatre Command, pledged to lead the PLA Garrison in the HKSAR in fulfilling its defence duties assigned by the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the HKSAR Garrison Law of the People's Republic of China, in resolutely safeguarding the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country, and in protecting the security, prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.