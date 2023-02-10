ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for home-grown options

HONG KONG – Microsoft-backed OpenAI has kept its hit ChatGPT app off-limits to users in China, but the app is attracting huge interest in the country, with firms rushing to integrate the technology into their products and launch rival solutions.

While residents in China are unable to create OpenAI accounts to access the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbot, virtual private networks (VPN) and foreign phone numbers are helping some bypass those restrictions.

At the same time, the OpenAI models behind the ChatGPT program, which can write essays, recipes and complex computer code, are relatively accessible in China and increasingly being incorporated into Chinese consumer technology applications from social networks to online shopping.

The tool’s surging popularity is rapidly raising awareness in China about how advanced American AI is and, according to analysts, just how far behind tech firms in the world’s second-largest economy are as they scramble to catch up.

“There is huge excitement around ChatGPT. Unlike the metaverse which faces huge difficulty in finding real-life applications, ChatGPT has suddenly helped us achieve human-computer interaction,” said Mr Ding Daoshi, director of Beijing-based Internet consultancy Sootoo. “The changes it will bring about are more immediate, more direct and way quicker.”

OpenAI, or ChatGPT itself, is not blocked by Chinese authorities, but OpenAI does not allow users in mainland China, Hong Kong, Iran, Russia and parts of Africa to sign up.

OpenAI has never publicly explained those restrictions and did not respond to Reuters’ request for comments.

In December, Tencent Holdings’ WeChat, China’s biggest messaging app, shut several ChatGPT-related programs that appeared on its network, according to local media reports, but they have continued to spring up.

Dozens of bots rigged to ChatGPT technology have emerged on WeChat, with hobbyists using it to make programs or automated accounts that can interact with users. At least one account charges users a fee of 9.99 yuan (S$1.95) to ask 20 questions.

ChatGPT supports Chinese language interaction and is highly capable of conversing in Chinese, which has helped drive its unofficial adoption in the country.

Chinese firms also use proxy tools or existing partnerships with Microsoft, which is investing billions of dollars in its OpenAI, to access tools that allow them to embed AI technology into their products.

Shenzhen-based Proximai in December introduced a virtual character into its 3D game-like social app that used ChatGPT’s underlying tech to converse. Beijing-based entertainment software company Kunlun Tech plans to incorporate ChatGPT in its web browser Opera.

SleekFlow, a Tiger Global-backed startup in Hong Kong, said it was integrating the AI into its customer relations messaging tools.

“We have clients all over the world,” Mr Henson Tsai, SleekFlow’s founder, said. “Among other things, ChatGPT does excellent translations, sometimes better than other solutions available on the market.”