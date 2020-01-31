Charter flight carrying South Koreans from Wuhan arrives home while French citizens evacuated from virus-hit Chinese city

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - A charter flight carrying 367 South Koreans from Wuhan, the epicentre of a virus outbreak in China, landed at the Gimpo International Airport on Friday (Jan 31), South Korea's foreign ministry said.

The first of up to four flights planned to evacuate South Koreans from Wuhan departed on Friday morning, after an unexpected hours-long delay because China had only approved one flight.

Around 700 South Koreans have signed up for the charter flights.

The government will isolate the evacuees for at least two weeks at two facilities in Asan and Jincheon, cities about 80km south of capital Seoul, to rule out any symptoms.

They will be housed in buildings normally used as training centres for government officials.

Meanwhile, a jet carrying around 200 French citizens flew out of Wuhan on Friday, according to AFP journalists on board the flight.

The French military aircraft is bound for southern France, where the passengers will undergo a 14-day quarantine, in case they are carrying the new coronavirus.

The United States and Japan have already carried out airlifts from Wuhan for their citizens.

A second US flight is planned in the coming days.

Related Story Wuhan virus: Get latest updates

Related Story Interactive: What we know so far about the Wuhan virus

Britain also plans to evacuate around 200 of its citizens on Friday and Australia and New Zealand are among others organising similar operations.

The European Commission has said it is planning a flight to evacuate more European nationals.

Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, including thousands of foreigners.

The World Health Organisation on Thursday declared a global emergency over the virus, which has also spread to more than 15 other countries.