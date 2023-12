BEIJING - China’s authorities have widened the scope of investigations on Zhongzhi Enterprise Group to include more executives in its affiliates.

Dalian My Gym Education Technology, an early education provider, said Nov 29 that it couldn’t get in touch with its chairperson Ma Hongying, and the company is not certain of the reasons for Ma’s disappearance. A private equity subsidiary of Zhongzhi owns a 30.18 per cent stake in Shenzhen-listed Dalian My Gym.