Central Tokyo logs 34 consecutive days of rain, longest on record

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Rainfall in central Tokyo totalled 629mm through Sept 28, about three times the average for the entire month of September.

TOKYO – Central Tokyo on Sept 29 registered 34 consecutive days of rain, marking the longest streak on record, according to the weather agency.

The area has seen precipitation since Aug 27, with approaching typhoons, a stalled autumn rain front and a trough of low pressure contributing to the rain. The previous record was 33 consecutive days from June 27 to July 29 in 2019.

The heaviest rainfall during the current streak was 156mm on Sept 21. Rainfall in central Tokyo totalled 629mm through Sept 28, about three times the average for the entire month of September.

Rain fell across wide areas of eastern and western Japan on Sept 29. More than 30mm fell in one hour early in the morning in Echizen in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

The rain is expected to continue, mainly in eastern Japan, until around Oct 1 , partly due to an autumn rain front. KYODO NEWS