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A woman takes a break under a cooling mist during a heatwave in Tokyo on July 15.

TOKYO – Three cities in central Japan on Tuesday reached 40 deg C, officially marking the country’s first “kokushobi” – or “cruelly hot day” – since the weather agency introduced the term earlier in 2026 to warn the public of extreme heat.

As a high-pressure system covered much of the Japanese archipelago, Tajimi and Gujo in Gifu prefecture recorded temperatures of 40.3 deg C and 40 deg C, respectively, while the mercury in Toyoda in Aichi prefecture climbed to 40.1 deg C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Coined in April, the term “kokushobi” refers to days when temperatures reach 40 deg C and is intended to more effectively alert the public to dangerous heat.

The agency said it expects temperatures to remain high in many parts of the country from Wednesday onward and urged the public to take precautions against heat-related illness.

Of the country’s 914 observation points, 731 recorded maximum temperatures of 30 deg C or higher as of 3pm, with 272 qualifying as “moshobi”, which literally translates as “extremely hot day”, excluding those separately classified as “kokushobi”.

According to the agency, the high-pressure system began covering much of the country on July 19, warming the air at both the surface and in the upper atmosphere and causing temperatures to rise.

Other areas that recorded temperatures close to 40 deg C included Nagoya, which reached 39.7 deg C, and Kumagaya in Saitama prefecture, which recorded 38.6 deg C, it said. KYODO NEWS