Cemeteries, columbariums in South Korea reinvent themselves as sanctuaries for the living

SEOUL - Cemeteries and columbariums in South Korea evoke images of sorrowful families and friends mourning the loss of their loved ones.

With their rows of urns in glass cabinets, columbariums, are the last place anyone wants to visit unless they lost someone close to them.

Called “memorial parks,” the solemn atmosphere of these facilities makes them an unwanted addition to a neighbourhood in South Korea, where property prices are a key concern.

But from about a decade ago, a wind of change has swept through these spaces.

Cemeteries and columbariums are evolving to incorporate art galleries, cafes and inviting green spaces. This caters to not only grieving people but also to ordinary visitors.

The city-run Seoul Memorial Park in Seocho-gu was a trailblazer for mixing the concepts of art and reverence.

The facility was opened in 2012 as the nation’s first inner-city columbarium. It tries find ways to overcome conventional public perceptions of a columbarium.

On a weekday in mid-November, some 10 people were quietly contemplating artworks displayed at a gallery situated on the premise of the city-run columbarium.

Dubbed “In-yeon,” which means “destined relationship” in the Korean language, the 280 sqm gallery showcased around 25 pieces of imitation art by renowned artists such as Vincent van Gogh.

One of the visitors was 36-year-old Kim Ji-min, who had just lost her father.

“It gives me comfort to sit in the gallery and just think about him,” Ms Kim said in a quiet voice, while sipping on hot tea.

“I think art depicts so many elements and moments in life and looking at them reminds me of the precious memories of me and my father together,” she added.

The gallery usually exhibits imitations of masterpieces, but it does organise special exhibitions of art by Seoul citizens.

Earlier in 2023, the gallery selected some 30 paintings revolving around the theme of hope, comfort and life by Seoul citizens to be exhibited at the gallery.

“South Korea still holds a negative view toward cemeteries and columbariums, which is why they’re mostly located far away from the inner cities,” a Seoul Metropolitan government official said.

“But in other cultures, such facilities are open to the public as green spaces. The goal of our memorial park is to provide rest and healing to our citizens,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Nakwon Memorial Park, a columbarium located in Gimhae, recently made headlines for landing a collaboration project with star photographer Oh Joong-seok.

Mr Oh’s bright photographs now lighten up the halls of the facility, imparting an unexpected vibrancy to what is typically perceived as a tranquil and solemn space.

“Our recent collaboration with Oh in October is part of our effort to make memorial parks less dark and serious and develop them into a cultural ground where visitors can come with a relaxed mind,” its spokesperson said via phone interview.