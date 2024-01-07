Celebrity drug scandals highlight surging drug problem in South Korea

SEOUL - The suicide of Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun, driven to despair at the peak of his career over a drug scandal, has cast the spotlight on South Korea’s growing drug problem, fuelled by young people becoming more open to taking illegal substances.

Despite President Yoon Suk-yeol ordering a crackdown on drug crimes last April, numbers have continued to surge, with a record-high 22,393 drug offenders arrested from January to October 2023 – a jump of nearly 50 per cent from the same period the year before.