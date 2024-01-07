Celebrity drug scandals highlight surging drug problem in South Korea

Late actor Lee Sun-kyun had been under investigation over illegal drug use allegations amid an ongoing government crackdown on illegal drugs. PHOTO: AFP
Wendy Teo
South Korea Correspondent
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL - The suicide of Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun, driven to despair at the peak of his career over a drug scandal, has cast the spotlight on South Korea’s growing drug problem, fuelled by young people becoming more open to taking illegal substances.

Despite President Yoon Suk-yeol ordering a crackdown on drug crimes last April, numbers have continued to surge, with a record-high 22,393 drug offenders arrested from January to October 2023 – a jump of nearly 50 per cent from the same period the year before.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top