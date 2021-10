A group of 14 Japanese celebrities has launched a special campaign in an effort to get more young people to vote in the Oct 31 general election in Japan.

There have been concerns of growing political apathy among the young towards policy decisions as well as a government that has been branded as out of touch with bread-and-butter issues.

The campaign features artistes including Shun Oguri, 38, of the ongoing Netflix drama Japan Sinks, and former AKB48 member Sayaka Akimoto, 33.