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Cathay Pacific to cut flights from mid-May to end-June as jet fuel prices surge

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A Cathay Pacific aircraft takes off at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024.\

Cathay Pacific will cancel about 2 per cent of its scheduled passenger flights from May 16 to June 30, while its budget arm HK Express will cut about 6 per cent from May 11.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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HONG KONG - Cathay Pacific Airways said on April 11 that it will cut some flights from mid-May until the end of June, citing soaring jet fuel costs triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The airline will cancel about 2 per cent of its scheduled passenger flights from May 16 to June 30, while its budget arm HK Express will cut about 6 per cent from May 11, it said.

The carrier said the suspension of its passenger services to Dubai and Riyadh will stay in place until June 30.

In March, Cathay’s chief executive Ronald Lam said the Hong Kong-based airline would press ahead with plans to expand passenger capacity by 10 per cent this year, pointing to strong demand for long-haul flights to North America, Europe and Australia after the Iran war cut traffic through the Middle East.

Beyond June, Cathay Pacific and HK Express plan to operate all their scheduled passenger flights, Cathay said in the statement.

US President Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire with Iran is unlikely to bring quick relief to the global aviation industry, executives said this week.

Industry officials warned that jet fuel supplies will remain tight and costly for months, even if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.