Cathay Pacific sells $21,900 premium seats for $922 in ticketing blunder

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - All eyes are on Cathay Pacific Airways as it decides what to do with the tickets that it appeared to have sold in error at a fraction of their prices.

Asia's biggest international carrier sold business-class tickets from Vietnam to Canada and the United States at economy prices earlier this week, according to bloggers.

Return fares in the premium cabin from Da Nang to New York started at US$675 (S$922) for travel in August, Mr Gary Leff, a travel and loyalty-programme blogger on View from the Wing, wrote on Monday (Dec 31).

Travel from Hanoi to Vancouver and back in a mix of business and first class could cost less than US$1,000, according to a post on One Mile at a Time.

While Cathay Pacific did not immediately say whether it would honour the bookings, the mistake adds to the embarrassment for the Hong Kong carrier that is struggling to turn its fortunes around while competition intensifies from Chinese and budget airlines.

The pricing gaffe comes on the heels of a sophisticated hack on Cathay Pacific's computer systems last year that exposed private information of 9.4 million passengers in the world's biggest airline data breach.

Cathay Pacific is aware of the pricing issue and will provide more details later, a spokesman for the carrier said by phone.

A business-class return ticket to New York from Vietnam's Da Nang costs around US$16,000 (S$21,900) for travel in July and September, according Cathay Pacific's website on Wednesday.

Ticket prices were not available for August on the website.

Other airlines have made similar pricing errors previously.

Singapore Airlines in 2014 and Hong Kong Airlines last year honoured business-class tickets mistakenly sold at economy fares. Both carriers did not disclose how many people purchased the cheaper tickets.

Cathay Pacific had sold tickets to the US and other destinations from Vietnam in a promotional offer that ended on Monday, according to its website. Round-trip business tickets to Los Angeles were sold from US$2,940.