Cathay Pacific’s flight cancellations hint at bigger problem, says pilot union chief

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s flagship airline, Cathay Pacific, has cancelled more than 80 flights since Christmas Eve, sparking concerns among customers on the possibility of further disruptions.

Questions have also been raised over whether the carrier is facing deep-seated problems.

Cathay Pacific cancelled at least 42 flights that were scheduled to fly between Hong Kong and Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, Delhi and Dhaka, as well as Dubai, in the week of Dec 31, 2023, to Jan 6, according to its website.

It had earlier already axed at least 40 other flights, including long-haul ones to London and Amsterdam, in the final week of December.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, Cathay Pacific said in a statement that it chose to “proactively cancel a small number of flights in order to ensure the successful delivery of our overall services” amid “a marked increase in the number of flights operated over the holiday peak season”.

It apologised to affected passengers and assured the public that its operations remained “normal overall”.

The airline had earlier attributed the cancellations to “higher-than-anticipated pilot absence caused by seasonal illness on certain days in December”, according to local media reports.

Mr Paul Weatherilt, a Cathay pilot and chairman of its pilots’ union, the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, pointed to a deeper-seated issue of a dire pilot shortage that could be traced back to the organisation’s staffing strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During Covid-19, Cathay made a very strange choice,” Mr Weatherilt told ST. “They could have made other choices like putting staff on sabbatical... But they decided to make just under 1,000 out of its then around 4,000 pilots redundant.”

He added that another nearly 1,000 pilots also resigned for reasons such as low morale and better pay elsewhere.

During the pandemic, Cathay implemented Hong Kong’s biggest mass layoff in 30 years, killing off its regional carrier Cathay Dragon and letting go of a third of its staff. Since the city reopened its borders at the end of 2022, the airline has been aggressively rehiring pilots and other employees.

“We are turning on all the taps to recruit people to support our rebuilding journey,” Cathay said in its statement to ST. “We plan to recruit more than 800 cadet pilots in 2023 and 2024 combined. This includes recruiting cadet pilots from the Chinese mainland for the very first time.”

Mr Weatherilt said the carrier had added about 600 more trained pilots to its strength after the restructuring, “but it’s still a big shortfall”. He explained that it takes as many as seven to 10 years to train a cadet pilot to attain the full qualifications required to independently pilot a plane.

Cathay cadets take just one year to become second officers, who are like apprentice pilots. But they have to attain higher ranks – first officer and captain – to qualify as one of the two full pilots required to operate a plane under the carrier’s regulations, according to Mr Weatherilt. The requirements also include accumulating sufficient hours of flying experience.

“It’s one thing to recruit cadets, but the training takes seven, eight years to implement, and becoming a captain is up to 10 years away... so they (Cathay’s management) have really put themselves in a corner,” Mr Weatherilt said.

“Cathay is not short of cadets... It is short of captains and first officers, particularly on the passenger fleet, which has only 52 per cent of its pre-pandemic number of these pilots,” he added. “There are still many former Cathay pilots out there who could be re-employed, which would greatly reduce the training required.”