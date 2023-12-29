Cathay Pacific cancels some year-end flights over pilot illness; service to Singapore affected

HONG KONG - Cathay Pacific Airways cancelled some year-end flights as a precaution after illness depleted its pilot ranks that were already diminished in the aftermath of Covid-19.

A “small number” of flights are affected, the airline said on Dec 28 in a statement. Cathay said it “experienced higher than anticipated pilot absence caused by seasonal illness” on some days in December.

Cathay is axing 14 passenger flights on Dec 29, or around 11 per cent of its Hong Kong departures, according to airport data from Webb-Site.com. Services affected include Sydney, Delhi, Taipei, Shanghai and Singapore.

Total cancellations since mid-December amount to less than 1 per cent of all passenger flights, the airline said.

Flight scheduling data analysed by Bloomberg show a rise in cancellations since Christmas Eve affecting key routes like London Heathrow and Sydney. Upset passengers took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to vent their disappointment.

Beyond illness, Cathay flights are also being impacted by some pilots hitting their annual flying limits, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Airbus SE A350 pilots flying for Cathay are permitted to fly a maximum of 900 hours annually and no more to prevent unsafe situations such as fatigue.

Because Cathay’s A350 pilots operated the bulk of passenger flights during Covid-19 and also when Cathay restored services in 2023, a growing number are maxing out on their annual hours, which operate on a rolling basis, the person said.

That is therefore increasing the number of aircrew unable to legally fly, they added, asking not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

A spokesperson for Cathay declined to comment beyond the carrier’s Dec 28 statement.

The airline’s chronic shortage of pilots, at captain and first officer rank, is also hampering its recovery.

The carrier is contending with a shortfall after eliminating thousands of jobs at the height of Covid-19 and cutting salaries of those who remained by as much as 50 per cent.

Pilots on staff now stand at 2,532, according to data from the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, a 35 per cent drop from the end of 2019.

Cathay has repeatedly said its pilot training and recruitment is on track, and it has managed to meet its target of restoring 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic flight frequencies by the end of 2023.

“Over the past few days, the Cathay passenger operation has been under pressure with cancellations and delays because it hasn’t got enough pilots,” said union chairman Paul Weatherilt.