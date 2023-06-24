Cathay flight to Los Angeles evacuated in Hong Kong after takeoff aborted

HONG KONG – Cathay Pacific Airways evacuated passengers in Hong Kong from a flight to Los Angeles after the plane aborted its takeoff early Saturday due to a signal anomaly.

The 293 passengers and 17 crew members aboard flight CX880 were evacuated through an emergency chute at Hong Kong’s airport after the plane scrapped its takeoff and taxied back to parking, the city’s airport authority said in a statement.

Medical treatment was provided to those injured on site, though 11 passengers required further treatment at hospital.

The airline has arranged hotel accommodation for the affected passengers and another aircraft has been deployed to operate CX880, with a flight scheduled to depart at 10 am Saturday, Cathay Pacific said in a statement. Alternate arrangements have also been made for those with connecting flights.

Passengers who required treatment were accompanied to the hospital by airline staff, according to the statement. Cathay said it will cooperate with authorities on the investigation.

Traffic at Hong Kong’s airport and Cathay, the city’s main carrier, are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline said this week it expects to report a profit for the first six months of 2023, finally emerging from the most damaging period in its 76-year history. BLOOMBERG